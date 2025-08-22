Catholic World News

USCCB urges Trump administration to rescind reinterpretation of HHS benefits

August 22, 2025

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: In a ten-page public comment, attorneys for the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops urged the Department of Health and Human Services to rescind its revised interpretation of “federal health benefit” in a 1996 law.

In July, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) stated that a 1998 HHS interpretation of the law “improperly extended certain federal public benefits to illegal aliens.” Attorneys for the bishops’ conference commented:

The USCCB believes that the [July HHS] Notice was issued in an arbitrary and capricious manner. We urge the Department to rescind the Notice in its entirety ... The USCCB also urges the Administration to avoid limiting lifesaving benefits, including nutrition assistance, for those at the margins of society.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!