Pope Leo encourages moral theologians to follow example of St. Alphonsus Liguori

August 22, 2025

Pope Leo XIV encouraged moral theologians to follow the example of St. Alphonsus de Liguori, the patron saint of moral theologians.

The encouragement came in a papal telegram from Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, to Father Oscar Báez Pinto, CSSR, rector of a Colombian university and the organizer of the XVII Congreso Internacional de Teología Moral (17th International Congress of Moral Theology). The theme of the conference, held in Bogotá on August 20 and 21, was “Changes and Conflicts in Society, Gender, AI, and Integral Ecology.”

Cardinal Parolin told participants that Pope Leo hoped that “these days will be a favorable opportunity to reflect on the challenges, changes and current conflicts in the light of divine revelation, which finds its fullness in Jesus Christ.”

Cardinal Parolin added:

The Holy Father invites them, furthermore, to confront these themes following the wise and always timely example of the saints, such as Saint Alphonsus Maria de’ Liguori, who was able to find a balanced synthesis of the laws of God and the dynamics of man’s conscience and freedom, at the same time assuming a charitable, understanding and patient attitude towards his brethren, thus becoming a visible sign of God’s infinite mercy.

