Dr. James Dobson, founder of Focus on the Family, dead at 89

August 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Dr. James Dobson, the founder of Focus on the Family, died on August 21 at the age of 89.

Trained as a psychologist, Dobson first rose to prominence in 1970 as the author of Dare to Discipline, and in time emerged as a key leader of a resurgent Christian presence in American politics. His organization, Focus on the Family, eventually grew to be a massive media conglomerate, publishing magazines and films and syndicating Dobson’s own popular radio program.

