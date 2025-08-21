Catholic World News

Jerusalem patriarch: prayer is the only way to move hearts toward peace

August 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, welcomed the call by Pope Leo for a day of prayer and fasting for peace on August 22, saying: “It is the only thing we can do right now so that the hearts of men may change.”

Prayer is particularly essential in the Holy Land, the cardinal said, “where recognizing the other is almost impossible at the moment.” It said that the willingness to acknowledge the humanity of others “finds no ground in the great organizations, whether political or, alas, religious. But it does find ground among many people, movements, groups, associations, and individuals who do not accept the downward spiral.”

