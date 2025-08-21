Catholic World News

Indian court acquits bishop in abuse-reporting case

August 21, 2025



CWN Editor's Note: An Indian court acquitted a retired bishop of an alleged violation of the abuse-reporting requirements of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

According to the court ruling, Bishop Thomas Dabre, the bishop of Pune from 2009 to 2023, asked a police officer whether he should report a priest’s alleged assault of a 15-year-old boy. The officer told him that a bishop could not be compelled to do so—a claim difficult to reconcile with Chapter V of the act, which mandates the reporting of “likely” sexual abuse of minors. The bishop nonetheless directed a subordinate to report the alleged incident to police in a letter.

The court ruled that by asking a police officer whether he should file a report, and then directing a subordinate to file a report, the bishop “discharged his duty of communicating the incident to the police.” Father Roque Alphonse, the current diocesan administrator, described the acquittal as a “great relief.”

Pune is located in Maharashtra, an Indian state that has experienced a sharp increase in anti-Christian sentiment, according to International Christian Concern.



