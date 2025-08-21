Catholic World News

Christian clubs must have equal access to school facilities, federal court rules

August 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A federal district court issued an injunction preventing California’s Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) from denying Christian Evangelism Fellowship (CEF) access to school facilities during the time for after-school clubs.

Judge Haywood Gilliam, appointed to the bench by President Obama, ruled that “the law and facts clearly favor Plaintiff’s position that OUSD violated CEF’s free speech rights.”

Christian Evangelism Fellowship operates over 84,000 Good News Clubs worldwide, according to its website.

