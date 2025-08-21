Catholic World News

Parish church desecrated, destroyed in Nigeria

August 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Fides, the news agency of the Pontifical Mission Societies, reported that Fulani bandits desecrated and destroyed the parish church in Aye-Twar, a Nigerian village.

The Fulani, who are predominantly Muslim, “set fire to the parish office and rectory, and looted or destroyed parish property and vehicles,” according to the report.

A Nigerian Capuchin Franciscan priest posted photographs of the destroyed church on social media.

