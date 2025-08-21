Catholic World News

Parish church desecrated, destroyed in Nigeria

August 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Fides, the news agency of the Pontifical Mission Societies, reported that Fulani bandits desecrated and destroyed the parish church in Aye-Twar, a Nigerian village.

The Fulani, who are predominantly Muslim, “set fire to the parish office and rectory, and looted or destroyed parish property and vehicles,” according to the report.

A Nigerian Capuchin Franciscan priest posted photographs of the destroyed church on social media.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

