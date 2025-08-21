Catholic World News

In peace negotiations, remember human rights, Ukrainian Catholic leader urges

August 21, 2025

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, weighed in on the negotiations to end the Russo-Ukrainian War.

“Observing the negotiations at the highest global level, we hope that they will yield results,” said the Major Archbishop. “At the same time, we feel that this is only the beginning—the beginning of a serious search for a way to stop this war.”

“Ukraine is its people,” he continued. “And even when it is a question of the occupied territories, we ask at the highest international level to remember those who fell into the clutches of the occupation. We ask that the subject of human rights be returned to the negotiations, above all the right to life and freedom, and in our case, the right to be Ukrainian, to belong to the multimillion-strong Ukrainian people.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!