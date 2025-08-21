Catholic World News

The world ‘desperately needs preventive forgiveness,’ Vatican spokesman says

August 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Our world “desperately needs ‘preventive’ forgiveness,” a Vatican spokesman emphasized in a reflection.

Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, described preventive forgiveness as “forgiveness that comes first, with an offer of mercy’s embrace, without requiring any preconditions ... How much our lives and relationships need this kind of forgiveness.”

In his reflection, Tornielli quoted from Pope Leo XIV’s August 21 general audience, as well as Pope St. John Paul II’s Message for the 2002 World Day of Peace, written shortly after the September 11 attacks.

