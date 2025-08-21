Catholic World News

The world ‘desperately needs preventive forgiveness,’ Vatican spokesman says

August 21, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Our world “desperately needs ‘preventive’ forgiveness,” a Vatican spokesman emphasized in a reflection.

Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, described preventive forgiveness as “forgiveness that comes first, with an offer of mercy’s embrace, without requiring any preconditions ... How much our lives and relationships need this kind of forgiveness.”

In his reflection, Tornielli quoted from Pope Leo XIV’s August 21 general audience, as well as Pope St. John Paul II’s Message for the 2002 World Day of Peace, written shortly after the September 11 attacks.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Thu21 August
Ordinary Time

Memorial of St. Pius X, Pope

Image for Memorial of St. Pius X, Pope

Today the Church celebrates the Memorial of St. Pius X, Pope (1835-1914). Joseph Sarto was born in humble circumstances at Riese, a small village in Venetia, on June 2, 1835. He was successively curate, parish priest, bishop of Mantua, Patriarch of Venice — offices to which his keen intelligence, hard work,…

Learn more about this day.

August Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: