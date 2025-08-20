Catholic World News

Pope plans Augustinian community in papal apartments

August 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV plans to have two or three other Augustinian priests join him in the papal apartments, forming a small community, the London Times reports.

Pope Leo has not yet moved into the 10-room papal suite in the apostolic palace, because it is being refurbished after sustaining damage from moisture while it was left empty during the pontificate of Pope Francis.

The Pope’s “roommates” are likely to include the Augustinians who have been serving as his household staff, the Times reports.

The Vatican has not confirmed the Pontiff’s plans to form a small religious community within the apostolic palace. But close friends confirm that Pope Leo does intend to live in an Augustinian community.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

