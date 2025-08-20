Catholic World News

Gaza parish area not under evacuation order, priest clarifies

August 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Backtracking on an earlier statement, the pastor of Gaza’s sole parish clarified that the area surrounding the parish is not under an Israeli evacuation order.

“There has been no order of evacuation in this area of our neighborhood,” said Father Gabriel Romanelli, IVE, who described the area as “dangerous. Bombings can be heard night and day. Some far away, others closer. At times, even shrapnel arrives.”

“Unfortunately, the war continues,” he said. “And, with the war, every day more dead, wounded, and destruction are added ... and the needs of every kind for the entire civilian population of Gaza grow.”

