Catholic World News

Reflecting on war, Jerusalem cardinal preaches that the ‘dragon will not prevail’

August 19, 2025

» Continue to this story on Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem

CWN Editor's Note: In his homily for the feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem reflected on war in the Holy Land in light of the first reading at Mass (Revelation 11:19-12:10).

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM, preached that “we all want this war situation and its consequences on the lives of our communities to end as soon as possible, and we must do everything in our power to make this happen, but we should be under no illusions. The end of the war would still not mean the end of the hostilities and the pain they will cause.”

“It really does seem that our Holy Land, which houses the highest revelation and manifestation of God, is also the place of the highest manifestation of Satan’s power,” he continued. Nonetheless, “as we rise from the Eucharistic table, today, we carry with us the certainty of Christ’s victory over death, the conviction that our life, however much it may be turned upside down by the dramatic events of today, is nevertheless the place where the dragon will not prevail, for it is a life bathed in the blood of the Lamb, in God’s infinite love.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!