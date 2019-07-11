Bishop named for troubled Indian diocese
August 19, 2025
Pope Leo XIV named Bishop Francis Serrao, SJ, of Shimoga, India, as the new bishop of Mysore.
From 2017 to 2024, the diocese was led by Bishop Kannikadass William Antony, whose governance was beset by controversy, as attested by previous CWN articles:
- Indian bishop denies allegations of sexual and financial misconduct (11/7/19)
- Indian cardinal denies cover-up of bishop’s offenses (8/8/22)
- Over 1,000 Indian Catholics rally in support of accused bishop (1/7/23)
- 50 Indian priests allege that former bishop was victim of conspiracy (1/10/24)
- Scandal-plagued Indian bishop steps down amid concerns for his life (1/16/24)
Further information:
