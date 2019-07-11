Catholic World News

Bishop named for troubled Indian diocese

August 19, 2025

Pope Leo XIV named Bishop Francis Serrao, SJ, of Shimoga, India, as the new bishop of Mysore.

From 2017 to 2024, the diocese was led by Bishop Kannikadass William Antony, whose governance was beset by controversy, as attested by previous CWN articles:

 

