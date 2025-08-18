Catholic World News

Israel orders evacuation of Gaza parish

August 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Israeli government has ordered the evacuation of the neighborhood that includes Gaza’s only Catholic parish.

Father Gabriel Romanelli, the pastor of Holy Family church, reports that the evacuation order covers “the entire neighborhood,” including the parish property, which has been hit twice in recent weeks by shelling.

Israel plans to move all residents of the area to the southern part of Gaza. Father Romanelli questions: “Where can they find the space for all the inhabitants?”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

