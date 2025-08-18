Catholic World News

At Malawi’s first national Eucharistic congress, delegates call for greater reverence

August 18, 2025

The Church in the southeastern African nation of Malawi recently concluded its first national Eucharistic congress.

“Promoting reverence to the Blessed Sacrament as the true and real presence of Christ” was the first resolution of delegates to the congress, according to a statement from the nation’s bishops. Other resolutions included:

“Priests as Ordinary Ministers of the Eucharist should promote reverence to the Eucharist.”

“Having Adoration and Benediction in parishes should not be regarded as a private devotion for particular groups but an obligation for all Christians in every parish.”

“Receiving the Eucharist on the tongue is strongly recommended.”

“All pastors to prioritize the dissemination of teachings on the Blessed Sacrament and providing pastoral assistance to Christians who are barred from receiving the sacraments so that they may be reconciled and return to full sacramental participation.”

Malawi, a nation of 21.8 million (map), is 79% Christian (38% Catholic), 15% Muslim, and 5% ethnic religionist.

