Pope Leo: Give the common good first priority in peace negotiations

August 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV renewed his appeal for prayer for peace on August 17 and said that the common good should be given first priority in negotiations.

“Let us pray that efforts to bring wars to an end and to promote peace may bear fruit, and that in negotiations the common good of peoples may always be placed first,” Pope Leo said following his Angelus address.

The Pontiff made his remarks two days after the 2025 Russia–United States Summit and a day before a meeting between President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and European leaders.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

