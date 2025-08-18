Catholic World News

Live out Christ’s truth despite the cost, Pontiff tells pilgrims

August 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In his August 17 Sunday Angelus address, Pope Leo reflected on the opposition about which Christ spoke in the Gospel reading of the day (Luke 12:49-53).

“Jesus uses strong images and great frankness to teach his disciples that his mission, and even that of his followers, is not a ‘bed of roses,’ but a ‘sign of contradiction,’” Pope Leo said to residents and pilgrims in Castel Gandolfo. “Being or doing good does not always receive a positive response.”

“Acting in truth has its cost, because there are those in the world who choose lies, and the devil, who takes advantage of the situation, often seeks to block the actions of good people,” the Pope continued. “Jesus, however, invites us with his help not to give in and conform ourselves to this mentality, but to continue to act for our good and the good of all, even those who make us suffer.”

