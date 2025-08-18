Catholic World News

Papal tribute to St. Frances of Rome for her zeal, docility, commitment to Church’s unity

August 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an Italian-language message for the 600th anniversary of the oblation of St. Frances of Rome, Pope Leo XIV recalled her zeal, docility, and commitment to the Church’s unity.

Quoting Pope Eugene IV (who reigned from 1431-47), Pope Leo wrote that “our society needs women” who are “passionate about the Gospel” and “fired by God’s zeal, eager to serve the Most High in a spirit of humility and, as far as their fragility allows, to imitate the apostolic life to win themselves for Christ and live in community and charity.”

Pope Leo also quoted Pope St. John Paul II and described him as “another great pope.”

Pope Leo addressed his message to the Oblate Sisters of Tor de’ Specchi in Rome, founded by St. Frances in 1433.

