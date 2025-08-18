Catholic World News

Look at Mary and rediscover hope, Pontiff says at Castel Gandolfo

August 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In his Angelus address on the feast of the Assumption, Pope Leo XIV said that “Mary, whom the risen Christ carried body and soul into glory, shines as an icon of hope for her pilgrim children throughout history.”

Addressing residents and pilgrims in Castel Gandolfo, Pope Leo recalled Dante’s description of the Blessed Virgin Mary as “the living fountainhead of hope.”

“Sisters and brothers, this truth of our faith is perfectly in line with the theme of the present Jubilee: ‘Pilgrims of hope,’” the Pope continued. “While we journey forward, as individuals, families and communities, especially when the clouds come and the road seems difficult and uncertain, let us lift our gaze, let us look at her, our Mother, and we will rediscover the hope that does not disappoint.”

