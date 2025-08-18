Catholic World News

The proclamation of Christ must be the center of Church’s social action: papal message to Church in Peru

August 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to participants in the Peruvian bishops’ 2025 Social Week, Pope Leo XIV recalled the example of Peruvian saints and wrote that “all social action of the Church must have as its center and goal the proclamation of the Gospel of Christ.”

Pope Leo, quoting a 1975 homily of Pope St. Paul VI, also wrote that “we must not depart from the Gospel, nor break the law of charity in order to seek, by ways of violence, a greater justice.”

The Pope’s message was dated August 4; the Vatican released it on August 15, during the three-day Social Week (August 14-16).

