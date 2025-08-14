Catholic World News

Federal court revives campaign against LIttle Sisters of the Poor

August 14, 2025

» Continue to this story on Becket Fund

CWN Editor's Note: A federal court in Pennsylvania has ruled that the Little Sisters of the Poor must provide abortion coverage in their health-care plans, reviving a legal dispute that has continued for fourteen years.

In 2020, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Little Sisters of the Poor in a related case, upholding a federal rule that exempted religious groups from the abortion-coverage mandate. But the states of New Jersey and Pennsylvania have pursued the case, issuing new requirements, which the district court approved.

The Little Sisters of the Poor have announced plans to appeal the decision, continue the legal battle.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

