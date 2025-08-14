Federal court revives campaign against LIttle Sisters of the Poor
August 14, 2025
» Continue to this story on Becket Fund
CWN Editor's Note: A federal court in Pennsylvania has ruled that the Little Sisters of the Poor must provide abortion coverage in their health-care plans, reviving a legal dispute that has continued for fourteen years.
In 2020, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Little Sisters of the Poor in a related case, upholding a federal rule that exempted religious groups from the abortion-coverage mandate. But the states of New Jersey and Pennsylvania have pursued the case, issuing new requirements, which the district court approved.
The Little Sisters of the Poor have announced plans to appeal the decision, continue the legal battle.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: miketimmer499385 -
Today 3:11 PM ET USA
This is the same District Court judge the Supreme Court overturned in its 2020 decision in the identical matter. The two States had the cheek to return to the same court and the same judge to try their hands again! And, again, she has the audacity to issue another nationwide injunction. Perhaps something good will come out of this, the beginning of the end of the nationwide injunction that the Supreme Court had recently ducked.