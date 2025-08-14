Catholic World News

Federal court upholds Christian organization’s right to revoke job offer to person in same-sex marriage

August 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Reversing a lower court decision, a federal appellate court upheld the right of World Vision, a Christian humanitarian organization, to revoke a job offer after discovering that the potential employee was in a same-sex marriage.

In an opinion written by Judge Richard Tallman (a Clinton appointee), the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals cited the ministerial exception to Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

