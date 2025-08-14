Catholic World News

Vatican Museums to perform ‘extraordinary maintenance’ on Michelangelo’s Last Judgment

August 14, 2025

Continue to this story on Finestre sull'Arte

CWN Editor's Note: Paolo Violini, the head of the Vatican Museums’ restoration laboratory, said that “extraordinary maintenance” of Michelangelo’s Last Judgment will take place during the first three months of 2026.

Violini, who cited the high number of visitors as the reason for the maintenance, also announced a five-year restoration of the Raphael Loggia in the Apostolic Palace.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

