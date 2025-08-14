Catholic World News

‘Live the Sacrament of Reconciliation intensely,’ Pope tells pilgrims

August 14, 2025

Pope Leo XIV encouraged devotion to the Sacrament of Reconciliation in his remarks to pilgrims who attended his August 13 general audience.

“With God, nothing is impossible; life triumphs over death and grace over sin: let us live the Sacrament of Reconciliation intensely so that our relationship with Him may be alive beyond our betrayals,” Pope Leo said to French-speaking pilgrims. “May divine forgiveness make us, in turn, merciful toward our brothers and sisters.”

The Vatican’s translators omitted these remarks of the Pope from its English translation of his words.

 

