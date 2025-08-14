Catholic World News

Seek St. Maximilian Kolbe’s intercession for peace, Pope Leo urges

August 14, 2025

At the conclusion of his August 13 general audience, Pope Leo XIV addressed Polish-speaking pilgrims and upheld St. Maximilian Kolbe as an example and intercessor.

“On the eve of the liturgical memorial of St Maximilian Mary Kolbe, I encourage you to take an example from his heroic attitude of sacrifice for others,” Pope Leo told pilgrims. “Through his intercession, implore God to grant peace to all peoples who are experiencing the tragedy of war. I bless you from my heart.”

L’Osservatore Romano, the Vatican newspaper, gave these remarks banner headline coverage in its August 13 edition. Nonetheless, the Vatican’s translators omitted these remarks of the Pope from its English translation of his words.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!