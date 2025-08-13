Catholic World News

USCCB honors 4 pro-life advocates with ‘People of Life’ award

August 13, 2025

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The US bishops’ Secretariat of Pro-Life Activities honored four pro-life advocates with its annual People of Life award.

Valerie Washington, executive director of the National Black Catholic Congress, received an award, as did Judy Haag, chairperson of the New Ulm Diocesan Council of Catholic Women’s Reverence for Life Committee. Rita and Mike Marker were honored posthumously for their work as cofounders of the International Anti-Euthanasia Task Force.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

