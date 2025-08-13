Catholic World News

Colombian bishops mourn assassinated presidential candidate

August 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Colombia’s bishops mourned the death of Miguel Uribe Turbay, a senator and presidential candidate who was shot on June 7 and died on August 11.

“We express our solidarity with his entire family and, in Christian hope, we commend them to the Lord that He may console them,” the bishops said in a statement. “We call on Colombians to ‘not let hope be stolen from us’ and to react peacefully, defending the principles and values that constitute us as a nation.”

