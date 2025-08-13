Catholic World News

French-Iranian author pens front-page Gospel commentary for L’Osservatore Romano

August 13, 2025

For the second time this summer, he Vatican newspaper has published a front-page commentary on the upcoming Sunday’s Gospel reading by Lila Azam Zanganeh, a French author whose parents were exiles from Iran.

Reflecting on Luke 12:49-53, in which Christ said that He came to cast fire upon the earth, Zanganeh wrote in the August 12 edition that “as Simeon predicted to Mary, Jesus is destined to be a sign of contradiction. And us? Do we conform to the dictates of this world? Do we yearn for a better world? Because this is the revolutionary message: burning down the old order will require tolerance and courage; it will reap division and sow chaos.”

Zanganeh, a non-Catholic who attends Mass regularly, added in her reflection:

“I am fire!” says Jesus. “I want to burn throughout the earth, setting the entire world ablaze with this love that burns in my most sacred heart! I do not want even a little of it to be lost!” Every woman and every man, as well as all creatures and all things, are welcome to this banquet. “I will give myself over […] to solitude and defeat if only this fire will push men beyond the limits they have imposed on themselves, the boundaries within which they protect their own interests. How I long for them to escape from the personal worlds they have created and enter the Kingdom revealed by my Father!”

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!