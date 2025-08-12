Catholic World News

Detroit archbishop stirs controversy with new chancery appointment

August 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Edward Weisenburger of Detroit has stirred controversy once again with the appointment of a priest associated with radical causes to be the archdiocesan ombudsman.

Father David Buersmeyer has been associated with the Association of US Catholic Priests, a group that has supported causes such as the ordination of women and support for homosexual relationships. As ombudsman, he will be charged with reviewing any conflicts between priests and chancery staff, and “empowered to escalate the matter within the chancery chain of leadership.”

Since his installation in March, Archbishop Weisenburger has twice caused protests: first by ending parish celebrations of the Traditional Latin Mass, then by firing three distinguished professors from the archdiocesan seminary.

