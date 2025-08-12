Catholic World News

Abortion-pill manufacturer hit with wrongful-death suit

August 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A Texas woman has filed suit against Aid Access, a European manufacturer of abortion pills, saying that her former boyfriend put the medication in her drink, causing her to have an abortion she did not want.

The case is believed to be the first wrongful-death lawsuit against a manufacturer of the pills, which can now be obtained by mail. The lawsuit also charges that the use of the pill violated Texas law, which bans abortion in most cases.

