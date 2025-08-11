Catholic World News

French bishops’ conference: undo appointment of convicted rapist

August 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The French bishops’ conference has called upon Archbishop Guy de Kerimel to reconsider his appointment of a priest who had been convicted of rape to serve as chancellor of the archdiocese.

“Such an appointment to such an important position, both canonically and symbolically, can only reopen wounds, reawaken suspicions, and disconcert the people of God,” argued a statement from the episcopal conference.

Father Dominique Spina had served a five-year prison term after having been convicted of molesting a teenage boy.

