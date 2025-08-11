Catholic World News

Almost 50,000 displaced in latest round of jihadist attacks in Mozambique

August 11, 2025

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: A brutal Islamist insurgency in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province has led to the recent displacement of 50,000 people.

The Southeast African nation of 33.4 million (map) is 58% Christian (31% Catholic), 18% Muslim, and 24% ethnic religionist.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Mon11 August
Ordinary Time

Memorial of St. Clare, Virgin

Image for Memorial of St. Clare, Virgin

The Memorial of St. Clare of Assisi (1194-1253) is celebrated today. Clare was the first woman to practice the life of entire poverty as taught by St. Francis. Placed by him at the head of a few companions in the small convent of San Damiano, she governed her community for forty-two years thus founding at…

Learn more about this day.

August Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: