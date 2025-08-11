Catholic World News

Almost 50,000 displaced in latest round of jihadist attacks in Mozambique

August 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A brutal Islamist insurgency in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province has led to the recent displacement of 50,000 people.

The Southeast African nation of 33.4 million (map) is 58% Christian (31% Catholic), 18% Muslim, and 24% ethnic religionist.

