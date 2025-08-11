Catholic World News

Pontiff welcomes Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement, laments violence in Haiti

August 11, 2025

Pope Leo XIV welcomed the signing of the Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement and lamented violence in Haiti.

“I congratulate Armenia and Azerbaijan, which have achieved the signing of the Joint Peace Declaration,” Pope Leo told pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square on August 10. “I hope that this event will contribute to a stable and lasting peace in the South Caucasus.”

“On the other hand, the situation of the people of Haiti is increasingly desperate,” he continued. “There are reports of murders, violence of all kinds, human trafficking, forced exiles and kidnappings. I make a heartfelt appeal to all those responsible for the immediate release of the hostages, and I ask for the concrete support of the international community to create the social and institutional conditions that allow Haitians to live in peace.”

The Pontiff’s words, delivered in Italian, were omitted from the Vatican’s English translation of his remarks.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!