Catholic World News

Cardinal McElroy: favor nonviolence over just-war thinking

August 08, 2025

» Continue to this story on Pax Christi

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking in Nagasaki on the 60th anniversary of the atomic bombing, Cardinal Robert McElroy of Washington, DC called for a move to “renew and prioritize the claim of nonviolent action as the primary framework for Catholic teaching on war and peace.

The American prelate remarked that Pope Francis had “placed nonviolence rather than the just-war ethic as the primary prism” for Catholic thinking on international conflict.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!