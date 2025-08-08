Catholic World News

‘Make us builders of bridges,’ Pope prays in video

August 08, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a video associated with the August papal prayer intention (for mutual coexistence), Pope Leo XIV offered a prayer to Jesus.

Pope Leo concluded, “Make us builders of bridges, able to overcome borders and ideologies, able to see others through the eyes of the heart, recognizing in every person an inviolable dignity. Help us create spaces where hope can flourish, where diversity is not a threat but a richness that makes us more human. Amen.”

