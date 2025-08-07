Catholic World News

Vatican prefect hopes for eased restrictions on Traditional Mass

August 07, 2025

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Kurt Koch, the prefect of the Dicastery for Christian Unity, said that he hopes for an easing of restrictions on the Traditional Latin Mass, in an interview with the Austrian Kath.net site.

“Pope Francis has chosen a very restrictive path in this regard,” the cardinal said. “It would certainly be desirable to open the now-closed door more again.” He remarked:

Pope Benedict XVI has shown a helpful way by believing that something that has been practiced for centuries cannot simply be banned.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!