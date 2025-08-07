Catholic World News

‘The power to transform Ukraine is in our hands,’ Major Archbishop preaches

August 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In his homily for the Feast of the Transfiguration of the Lord, the head of the Ukranian Greek Catholic Church recalled the words of Venerable Andrey Sheptytsky and preached, “The power to transform Ukraine is in our hands—in our Christian upbringing, in our ability to distinguish between good and evil.”

Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk described front-line soldiers as “the teachers of true love for Ukraine. Today, we wish to especially envelop with our love all those who bear the wounds of this war on their bodies and in their hearts.”

“As we celebrate this feast, we ask that we may become at least a little better, a little brighter, and see more clearly where to find the strength of an entire nation to defeat this wicked and powerful enemy,” the prelate added. “But we must believe in this victory—then its power and glory will be revealed, even through our pains, sufferings, and infirmities.”

