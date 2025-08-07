Pope challenges Arabic-speaking Christians to be missionaries
August 07, 2025
At the conclusion of his August 6 general audience, Pope Leo XIV challenged Arabic-speaking Christians to be missionaries.
“I greet the Arabic-speaking faithful,” Pope Leo said. “The Christian is called to be a missionary of Christ and a living witness of His presence and love in the world. May the Lord bless you all and always protect you from all evil!”
The Pope’s words to the Arabic-speaking faithful were omitted from the Vatican’s English translation of his remarks.
