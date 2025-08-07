Catholic World News

Pope challenges Arabic-speaking Christians to be missionaries

August 07, 2025

At the conclusion of his August 6 general audience, Pope Leo XIV challenged Arabic-speaking Christians to be missionaries.

“I greet the Arabic-speaking faithful,” Pope Leo said. “The Christian is called to be a missionary of Christ and a living witness of His presence and love in the world. May the Lord bless you all and always protect you from all evil!”

The Pope’s words to the Arabic-speaking faithful were omitted from the Vatican’s English translation of his remarks.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

 
Further information:
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Thu7 August
Ordinary Time

Thursday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of Sts. Sixtus II, Pope; and Companions, Martyrs; St. Cajetan, Priest

Image for Thursday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of Sts. Sixtus II, Pope; and Companions, Martyrs; St. Cajetan, Priest

Today is the Optional Memorial of Sts. Sixtus II and his companions (d. 258). Pope Sixtus II was one of the first victims of the persecution under the Emperor Valerian. Felicissimus and Agapitus were two of his deacons who were executed with him. Sixtus governed the Church from 256 to 258. His name is…

Learn more about this day.

August Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: