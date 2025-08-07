Catholic World News

Pope challenges Arabic-speaking Christians to be missionaries

August 07, 2025

At the conclusion of his August 6 general audience, Pope Leo XIV challenged Arabic-speaking Christians to be missionaries.

“I greet the Arabic-speaking faithful,” Pope Leo said. “The Christian is called to be a missionary of Christ and a living witness of His presence and love in the world. May the Lord bless you all and always protect you from all evil!”

The Pope’s words to the Arabic-speaking faithful were omitted from the Vatican’s English translation of his remarks.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!