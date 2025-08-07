Catholic World News

Holy Land Franciscan condemns proposed Israeli occupation of Gaza

August 07, 2025

» Continue to this story on ANSA

CWN Editor's Note: Father Ibrahim Faltas, OFM, until recently the vicar of the Custody of the Holy Land, condemned a proposed Israeli plan to occupy all of Gaza.

“Palestinians have the right to remain in Gaza, the West Bank, and the territories attributed to them by international agreements and conventions,” he told the ANSA news agency. “They have the right to live, they have the right to exist as a people and as a recognized state.”

“Those who can, and should, stop the shocking plan to dominate Gaza are watching in silence without feeling the duty to intervene to stop a crime and to affirm and guarantee the right to dignity and respect for the life of every human being,” he added.

The ANSA report misidentified Father Faltas as the custodian, or custos, of the Holy Land; the current custodian is Father Francesco Ielpo.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!