Pope, at audience, speaks on preparations for Last Supper

August 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At his regular weekly public audience on August 6, Pope Leo XIV spoke about how Jesus instructed his disciples to prepare for the Passover, as described in St. Mark’s Gospel (14:15).

“It is as if everything has been arranged in advance,” the Pope remarked. “In fact this is exactly the case. That ‘upstairs room already prepared’ tells us that God always precedes us.”

The passage offers a fresh perspective on how the faithful should approach the Eucharist, the Pope continued:

Today too, like then, there is a supper to prepare. It is not only a matter of the liturgy, but of our readiness to enter into a gesture that transcends us. The Eucharist is not celebrated only at the altar, but also in daily life, where it is possible to experience everything as an offering and giving of thanks.

