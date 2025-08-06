Catholic World News

USCCB welcomes Trump administration decision to end abortion coverage for veterans

August 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and the chairman of its Committee on Pro-Life Activities welcomed the Trump administration’s announcement that it would end abortion coverage for veterans and curb abortions at hospitals run by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“We are grateful that the Department of Veterans Affairs is stepping up to protect preborn children and families once again from taxpayer-funded, elective abortion, and look forward to reviewing the new proposed rule in full,” said Archbishop Timothy Broglio and Bishop Daniel Thomas.

The Biden administration introduced taxpayer-funded abortion coverage for veterans in 2022.

