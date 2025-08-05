Catholic World News

USCCB president calls for elimination of nuclear weapons

August 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a message for the anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops said that “we must renew our efforts to work for the conversion of heart required for a global commitment to lasting peace, and thus the elimination of nuclear weapons.”

Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Archdiocese for the Military Services said that “as we mark this doleful anniversary, we recognize the ongoing threat of nuclear weapons and their proliferation.”

“This week, let us prayerfully remember the victims of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and urge the United States and the international community to work diligently for nuclear disarmament around the world,” he added.

