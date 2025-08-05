Catholic World News

Pope Leo to African bishops: May your work ‘foster an intense experience of the love of God’

August 05, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, sent a telegram in the Holy Father’s name to the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) as it met in Kigali, Rwanda.

Pope Leo “prays that your deliberations on the theme of ‘Christ, Source of Hope, Reconciliation and Peace’ will highlight the importance of fostering an intense experience of the love of God that awakens in hearts the sure hope of salvation in Christ, inspiring you to promote unity, particularly in those parts of society fractured by division and polarization,” Cardinal Parolin wrote.

“In this way,” he continued, “the Holy Father is confident that your local Churches will remain tangible signs of hope for all people.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!