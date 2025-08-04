Catholic World News

Pope confirms dates for World Youth Day in Seoul in 2027

August 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has announced that the next celebration of World Youth Day, to take place in Seoul, South Korea, will be held that year on August 3 through 8.

The Pontiff made his announcement as he prayed the Angelus with an estimated 1 million young people who had gathered for the Jubilee for Youth.

Pope Francis had announced in 2023—at the last World Youth Day, in Lisbon, that Seoul would host the next gathering in 2027.

