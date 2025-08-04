Catholic World News

Pontiff, UN official pledge to keep working for ‘peaceful world, free from hunger’

August 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Qu Dongyu, director-general of the UN Food and Agricultural Organization, in an August 1 audience.

“Humbled to meet His Holiness @Pontifex Pope Leo XIV,” Qu tweeted after the meeting. Referring to a June papal message, Qu added, “I thanked him for his msg to #FAOConference, reflecting our shared belief that peace is a prerequisite for food security. We committed to keep working together for a peaceful world, free from hunger.”

