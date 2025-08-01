Catholic World News

200 confessionals greet pilgrims for Jubilee of Youth

August 01, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Young people arriving in Rome for the Jubilee of Youth, which will be celebrated on Saturday, August 2, were invited to join Friday in a day dedicated to the Sacrament of Reconciliation.

Jubilee organizers set up 200 open-air confessionals in the Circus Maximus, with priests hearing confessions in Italian, Spanish, English, French, Portuguese, and Polish throughout the day. Confessors for German, Hungarian, Slovak, Korean, and Chinese speakers were available at listed times.

To help young people prepare for the sacrament, the Youcat Foundation distributed 10,000 copies of a book on confession.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!