Catholic World News

North Carolina enacts law on transgender issues, pornography, and religion-related school opt-outs

August 01, 2025

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: Overriding a veto by Gov. Josh Stein, North Carolina lawmakers enacted legislation barring state funding of gender transition procedures and recognizing two sexes in all state regulations and policies.

The law also provides for age-verification requirements for pornography, parent access to a list of school library books, and opt-outs from “specific classroom discussions, activities, or assigned readings that the student, parent, or guardian believes would (i) impose a substantial burden on the student’s religious beliefs or (ii) invade the student’s privacy by calling attention to the student’s religion.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!