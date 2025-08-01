Catholic World News

Priest attacked in Slovakia

August 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A man entered the parish house in a small Slovak village on July 29 and attacked the parish priest with an electric cable, the Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination against Christians in Europe reported. The priest, not named in the report, sustained light injuries.

“I talked to the parish priest,” said Bishop František Trstenský of Spiš. “He suffered minor injuries and is fine after treatment. He forgives the attacker, whom he has never met and does not know.”

The incident took place in Hubová, a village of 1,000.

