Congolese army is complicit in brutal violence, Caritas charges

August 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The diocesan Caritas agency in Bunia, a provincial capital and city of 900,000 in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, stated that “In our province alone, in July, more than 100 people, including women and children, were brutally murdered in attacks of unspeakable brutality”—including 43 in an attack on a parish.

Caritas stated that “impunity reigns, and massacres continue without investigation or prosecution of the criminals,” in the words of a Fides news agency report. “Even worse, there is compelling evidence revealing the complicity, passive or active, of the Congolese army.”

