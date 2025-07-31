Catholic World News

Vatican, Italy to cooperate on agrivoltaic plant

July 31, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has signed an agreement with the government of Italy to build an agrivoltaic plant on Vatican-owned land outside Rome.

The project—which will produce solar energy while preserving the agricultural use of the 1,000-acre site—will be located at Santa Maria di Galeria. The agrivoltaic plant will provide energy for Vatican City.

Santa Maria di Galeria was once the focus of a controversy between the Vatican and the Italian government, as local residents had complained of problems they attributed to the electro-magnetic waves produced by Vatican Radio transmitters on the site. The Vatican agreed to cut back the strength of the transmissions.

