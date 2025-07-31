Catholic World News

Vatican, Italy to cooperate on agrivoltaic plant

July 31, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has signed an agreement with the government of Italy to build an agrivoltaic plant on Vatican-owned land outside Rome.

The project—which will produce solar energy while preserving the agricultural use of the 1,000-acre site—will be located at Santa Maria di Galeria. The agrivoltaic plant will provide energy for Vatican City.

Santa Maria di Galeria was once the focus of a controversy between the Vatican and the Italian government, as local residents had complained of problems they attributed to the electro-magnetic waves produced by Vatican Radio transmitters on the site. The Vatican agreed to cut back the strength of the transmissions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!